Flight recorders discovered at An-26 crash site in Khabarovsk Region

KHABAROVSK, September 25. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers discovered flight recorders at the An-26 plane crash site in the Khabarovsk Region, Eastern inter-regional transportation investigative directorate reported Saturday.

"The investigative group with participation of the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) representatives carried out an additional inspection of the crash site, discovering and seizing flight recorders that contain crew conversations and technical flight parameters. Besides, the investigators seized technical documentation and other means of monitoring," the press release says.

On September 22, the An-26 plane carried out a test of ground-based means of air traffic control. About 38 kilometers away from Khabarovsk, the plane disappeared from radars. The plane carried 6 crew members, all of them died in the crash. A criminal case is being investigated.