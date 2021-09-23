Antonov An-26 crew did not survive plane crash in Russia’s Far East — source

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. All six people aboard the Antonov An-26 plane that crashed in the Khabarovsk region in Russia’s Far East died, the emergency services told TASS.

"The remains of the deceased were found at the crash site. There are no survivors," a representative emergency services told TASS.

According to the emergency services, regional rescuers continue to work at the site, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Investigative Committee are on the way to the crash site.

On September 22, Antonov An-26 aircraft performed a technical flight, reviewing ground-based radio support equipment for flights in the Khabarovsk region. The plane disappeared from flight radars 38 km from Khabarovsk. There were six crew members aboard.