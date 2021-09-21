Seven people injured in Perm university shooting to be flown to Moscow on Tuesday

PERM, September 21. /TASS/. Seven people injured in a shooting incident at a higher education facility in the Russian city of Perm will be flown to Moscow on Tuesday, Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov told TASS.

"I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed and wish them courage and a speedy recovery to those injured. Today, seven people will be flown to Moscow for treatment. We have everything to make sure that they tolerate the flight," the minister said after laying flowers at an improvised memorial at the university's main entrance.

The Perm region declared a day of mourning on Tuesday over the shooting incident at Perm State University. According to the Russian Health Ministry, the attack killed six and left 24 injured, 20 of whom remain hospitalized.