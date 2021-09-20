In disarming Perm active student shooter, highway patrol cop wounds perpetrator

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. A highway patrol officer whose group was the first to arrive on the scene as the Perm university shooting was in progress managed to disarm the perpetrator following a gun battle and then administer first aid to the shooter, Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk said on Monday.

On Monday morning, a local police station was alerted to the sounds of gunfire that rang out on the grounds of Perm State University and that there were [individuals who were] wounded and dead. The traffic police crew was the first to arrive at the scene.

"Junior Police Lieutenant Konstantin Kalinin entered the main building, and his colleague, Senior Police Lieutenant Vladimir Makarov, began to organize the evacuation of people. Kalinin spotted a man armed with a gun in the room. Once the officer caught sight of him, he fired several shots in his direction. The officer wounded the attacker by returning fire, thereby disarming him, after that, he began to administer first aid," Volk said.

At present, the situation on the university’s grounds is under the control of law enforcement agencies.

According to the Investigative Committee, as a result of the student’s shooting spree on the premises of the university, eight people were killed. During the arrest, he put up resistance and was injured. A criminal case was launched on a multiple homicide charge, which will be investigated by the Investigative Committee’s central office.