Search and rescue at gas explosion site near Moscow complete — source

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Search and Rescue operation at the gas explosion site in Noginsk, Moscow Region, are complete, a source in emergency services told TASS Tuesday.

"Currently, the search and rescue operations are complete. All debris is removed," the source said, adding that the authorities have not decided whether the residents could be allowed to return to their homes yet.

On Wednesday, the gas explosion took place in an apartment in a nine-story residential building in Noginsk. The explosion caused a collapse of a portion of the outer wall and ceilings on three floors.

Seven people died in the incident, including one teenager girl. A total of 15 people were injured, including two children. Six people were hospitalized.