Deutsche Bahn suspends train service across Germany due to radio communications failure

BERLIN, June 24. /TASS/. Germany’s railway company Deutsche Bahn has suspended train service across the country due to a major radio communications failure, the NTV channel and several other German media outlets reported.

"Due to a failure in the GSM-R digital railway radio system, all trains have been temporarily stopped at stations. Our technicians are working hard to resolve the issue," a company representative was quoted as saying.

According to some reports, the Berlin commuter train is not operating.