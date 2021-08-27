Death toll from Kabul terror attack up to 170 — TV

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. The death toll from the terror attack near Kabul’s airport has risen to at least 170, CBS reported on Friday, citing Afghanistan’s health ministry.

Earlier reports put the number of casualties at 110.

According to a tweet of the CBS correspondent in Afghanistan, at least 200 people were wounded.

On Thursday, Pentagon confirmed reports that 13 US soldiers had been killed and 18 more had been wounded in the terror attack.

Two powerful blasts rocked an area near Kabul’s airport on August 26. The terror attack was staged by Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) terrorists. The Taliban radical movement (also outlawed in Russia) has resolutely condemned the attack and promised to punish those responsible.