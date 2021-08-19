Reported death toll from Haiti earthquake exceeds 2,180

HAVANA, August 19. /TASS/. The death toll from August 14 devastating earthquake in Haiti has climbed to 2,189, Haiti’s civil protection agency reported late on Wednesday, adding that over 12,260 people were injured in the natural calamity.

Over 100,000 buildings in the country have been completely or partially ruined by the earthquake and rescuers continue with the relief operation clearing the debris and searching for possible survivors.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocked Haiti last Saturday. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 40 kilometers of the city of Les Cayes, which boasts a population of 125,000, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The authorities of the country imposed a state of emergency for the period of one month following the deadly earthquake.