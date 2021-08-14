At least 29 people killed in Haiti earthquake - rescuers

HAVANA, August 14. /TASS/. At least 29 people have been killed in the earthquake that rocked southern Haiti on Saturday morning, the Haitian Civil Protection Agency (DPC) said on the national television.

"Searches for the bodies are underway. To date, 29 killed people have been registered so far," the spokesman said.

Among those killed is Gabriel Fortune, a former senator. The worst affected departments were Sud, Grand’Anse and Nippes, as medical infrastructure and places of worship were destroyed there.

On Saturday morning, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Haiti. The earthquake struck 40 kilometers from the southern city of Les Cayes, with a population of 125,000 people, and was 10 kilometers deep. Later the Dominican newspaper Listin Diario reported about an aftershock measuring a magnitude of 5.2.