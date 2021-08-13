Inspections of transport fleet in Voronezh detected no suspicious items, authorities say

VORONEZH, August 13. /TASS/. No suspicious objects have been detected following the inspections of the transportation fleet in Voronezh conducted after a bus explosion which resulted in 17 injuries and one death, Voronezh Mayor Vadim Kstenin told reporters on Friday.

"On the assignment of Governor Alexander Gusev, in a joint effort of transportation enterprises, the transport directorate, and roving inspectors, the entire transportation stock was inspected at depots and terminals. Nothing suspicious or potentially threatening was discovered. Currently, about 800 units of passenger transport are operating as normal," he reported.

The blast occurred on a shuttle bus in Voronezh, not far from a shopping center, on Thursday evening. According to authorities, 17 people were injured, three of them are in serious condition, one woman died in a hospital. Several versions of the events are being investigated. A criminal case has been opened in accordance with Article 238, Part 2 of the Russian Criminal Code (the provision of services that do not meet safety standards). Chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin ensured the case is under control of the agency’s headquarters.