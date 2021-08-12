Weather, pilot error, technical failure considered as possible causes of Mi-8 crash

MOSCOW, August 12./TASS/. Investigators are considering three possible explanations for the crash of a Mi-8 helicopter in Kamchatka - bad weather, pilot error or technical failure, says a report on the website of the Russian Investigative Committee.

"Currently, the Investigative Committee’s transport division is considering unfavorable weather conditions, pilot error and a technical problem onboard among the priority causes," the report said.

A Mi-8 helicopter carrying 16 people, including 13 passengers, crashed into Kuril Lake in the Kronotsky Nature Reserve in Kamchatka on Thursday. A criminal case has been initiated into the crash.