Kamchatka crash survivors swam up to surface from depth of 8-9 meters — nature reserve

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The surviving passengers of the Mi-8 helicopter, which crashed into Kuril Lake in Kamchatka on Thursday, had to swim up to the surface from a depth of 8-9 meters, the press service of the Kronotsky Nature Reserve that manages the territory reported.

"The water temperature in the lake is no more than 5-6 degrees, it is impossible to stay in it for a long time. The surviving passengers were able to swim up to the surface from a depth of 8-9 meters," the press service said.

Four inspectors of the nature reserve took part in the rescue operation. According to one of the survivors, Viktor Strelkin, the rescuers worked very quickly, and that saved the lives of those who were in the water. "Fortunately, literally five minutes later two boats with people arrived. They took me out of the water first. Anastasia, the guide, was the second one who was rescued," the regional government’s press service quotes him as saying.

A Mi-8 helicopter carrying 16 people, including 13 passengers, crashed into Kuril Lake in the Kronotsky Nature Reserve in Kamchatka. Medical workers and rescuers are working at the scene. A criminal case has been initiated into the crash. Eight people are still missing.