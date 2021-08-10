Over 24,000 people in Russia’s Far East affected by floods

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. More than 24,000 people in Russia’s Far East have been affected by floods, the press service of the office of the Russian presidential envoy in the Far Eastern Federal District said on Tuesday.

"Four Far Eastern regions, namely the Amur region, the TransBaikal and Khabarovsk Territories, and the Jewish autonomous region, were affected by the flood. <…> More than 24,000 people have been affected by the flood, more than 1,000 living premises were recognized as unfit for living and 1,871 premises require repairs," it said.

The flood affected 145 settlements, 56 municipalities, more than 3,000 private houses, 8,900 land plots, and 160 social facilities. More than 950 kilometers of motorways, 102 bridges, seven railway sections were damaged.

According to the press service, more than 80% of those affected by the flooding have received a lump-sum allowance of 10,000 rubles (135 US dollars) from the federal budget. Those who have lost daily necessity property will receive a sum of 50,000 rubles (676 US dollars) and a sum of 100,000 rubles (1,352 US dollars) will be paid to those who lost their housing.