Russia’s Il-76 plane lands in Athens to help extinguish wildfires

ATHENS, August 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Il-76 plane arrived to Athens International Airport on Tuesday evening to assist in the anti-wildfire effort in Greece, a TASS correspondent reported from the airport.

The correspondent was informed that the aircraft’s crew will meet with representatives of Greek emergency services to coordinate the effort and solve all organizational issues.

According to Russian embassy staffers, another Il-76 plane, sent by Russia, will land in Greece soon.

Late on Tuesday, an An-124 transport plane will arrive to Athens, delivering two Mi-18 helicopters that will also take part in the firefighting effort.

Following an emergency appeal from the Greek government, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave orders to build up the Russian team of specialists combatting wildfires in central Greece, the Kremlin press service reported on Monday.

Greece has been in the middle of a heatwave for over ten days, and with temperatures climbing to 47 degrees Celsius at certain times. A Russian Be-200 amphibious plane has been in Greece since the end of June, putting out major fires on a daily basis. According to the Greek media, the Russian plane has proved high efficiency in combatting the fires.