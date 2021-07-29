No reports about victims in fire in Turkish Bodrum, says Russian diplomatic mission

ANKARA, July 29./TASS/. There is no information for now about any victims or possible injuries from the forest fires burning in Bodrum, a city in the west of Turkey, sources from the Russian Consulate General in Antalya said on Thursday.

Several fires came close to some hotels, endangering tourist facilities in the resort zone of Bodrum. In the locality of Guvercinlik, the fire approached a local hotel, and the tourists were temporarily resettled to a safe hotel building on the same compound. A full evacuation is not being considered for now.

There have been no immediate reports about casualties or injuries from the fires. The Consulate General is clarifying the current situation with the Russian tourists holidaying in Mugla Province. "We stay in touch with local authorities and closely monitor the situation," a source from the Consulate General said.

A forest fire began on Wednesday near the resort city of Manavgat in Antalya Province in the south of Turkey. According to early reports, it was triggered by intense heat in the region. On Thursday, fires broke out in some other provinces, including the resort provinces of Aydin and Mugla. According to Turkey’s emergency management agency, at least three people have been killed and 183 have been injured.