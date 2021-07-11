Three killed, nine more injured in road accident in Krasnodar territory

KRASNODAR, July 11. /TASS/. Two children and one adult died and nine more people were injured in road accident involving a passenger minibus near the city of Armavir in Russia’s southern Krasnodar territory, a spokesman for the municipal administration told TASS on Sunday.

"A minibus with 12 passengers was moving from Anapa to Nazran when a side-on collision with a truck occurred. According to preliminary data, three people, including two children, died," the spokesman said.

According to the administration, nine people were hurt. Three people were taken to hospital, with two of them being placed in an intensive care unit in a serious condition.