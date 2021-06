MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Firefighters have eliminated a fire at a car filling station in Novosibirsk, the Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"As at 21:48 Moscow time the fire is completely eliminated," the ministry’s official said.

According to emergency services the explosions and fire affected 33 people, including two fire-fighters who were the first to arrive at the scene.

The fire was due to the personnel’s failure to ground the natural gas tanker tuck as the fuel was pumped out.