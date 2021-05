ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 22. /TASS/. The death toll in an accident at a water treatment plant outside the city of Taganrog, in Russia’s Rostov Region, has risen to 11, Taganrog administration head Andrei Lisitsky told TASS on Saturday.

"One person has died in hospital," Lisitsky said.

Earlier reports said that ten individuals had lost their lives due to the accident. Five more people were hospitalized.