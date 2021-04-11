Azur Air’s flight lands in Sochi after reporting cabin depressurization

SOCHI, April 11. /TASS/. Azur Air’s flight has landed safely at Sochi airport after the crew decided to turn back to the departure airport over possible cabin depressurization, the airport press service told TASS on Sunday.

"The landing was safe at 22.24 Moscow time," he said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the crew of Azur Air’s flight from Sochi to St. Petersburg decided to return to the departure airport after the cabin had possibly depressurized. There were 190 passengers on board the Boeing 737-8 plane. According to the Sochi Airport’s information board, the Azur Air’s flight took off at 20.49 Moscow Time.