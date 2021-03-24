Transneft stopped shipping oil and oil products in Novorossiysk due to storm

MOSCOW, March 24. / TASS /. Transneft stopped shipping oil and oil products in Novorossiysk due to the storm, the company told reporters in a statement on Wednesday.

The shipments are two positions behind. "The storm that began in Novorossiysk more than a day ago is not abating. Work has been suspended, the schedule is one position for oil and one position for diesel," said a Transneft spokesman. In other ports, the weather conditions are functional, the shipment schedule is maintained, he added. In general, oil supplies to refineries are proceeding according to the plan.