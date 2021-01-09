Body of a man who disappeared during an avalanche in Norilsk was found

KRASNOYARSK, January 9. /TASS/. The body of a man who disappeared during the avalanche at the ski base in Norilsk was found. Thus, the death toll has increased to three people, investigation department of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and Khakassia told reporters.

"The body of a man was found," the department said.

Earlier, rescuers removed a teenager from under the snow. The boy had serious injuries and was taken to hospital. They also recovered the bodies of a woman and a child. Two more people managed to get out of the snow slide on their own.

Igor Shatalov, Chairman of the board of the company that manages the private tourist base, told TASS that an avalanche that descended at the Gora Otdelnaya mountain ski base in Norilsk covered an area of ·-600 square meters, by now rescuers have surveyed 10-15% of the territory.

According to Shatalov, at night the work was complicated by a blizzard, but now it has stopped. He added that in the area of the camp site the temperature is about 25 degrees Celsius below zero, which lessens the chances of finding people alive under the snow slide. According to the director of the camp site, up to six people still can be under the snow.

As Shatalov noted, the houses that happen to be under the snowbreak were outside the avalanche-prone area, to the left of the slope. The last time an avalanche descended from the mountain was in 1989 to the right of the slope. However, in the past two weeks, due to a strong blizzard, a snow cap has accumulated at the top, which caused the incident.

An avalanche collapsed in the area of Gora Otdelnaya ski resort in Norilsk at 8:30 pm Moscow time. Up to six houses were snowed in. A criminal case was initiated on the provision of services that did not meet safety requirements.