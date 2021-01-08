{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Avalanche collapses in Norilsk, five people feared under snow, including two kids

A representative of press service of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said that a snowdrift occurred in the area of the ski resort Gora Otdelnaya at 8:30 pm
MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. An avalanche has collapsed near Norilsk, with five people feared trapped under snow, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"An avalanche has collapsed near Norilsk, with preliminarily five people, including two kids, [being] trapped under snow," the source said.

A representative of press service of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry told TASS that a snowdrift occurred in the area of the ski resort Gora Otdelnaya (Separated Mountain) at 8:30 pm Moscow time. Five houses with people inside were snowed in.

People could only be in one out of five avalanched houses at Gora Otdelnaya (Separated Mountain) ski resort in Norilsk, a source in press service of the regional office of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"According to preliminary information, people were probably in one house," the source said.

A source in emergency services told TASS that a family with kids was staying in it.

An avalanche collapsed in the area of Gora Otdelnaya ski resort in Norilsk at 8:30 pm Moscow time
Belarus' Lukashenko says only election can decide the future of his presidency
Belarusian President also explained his decision to declare 2021 as Popular Unity Year
US Congress approves Biden's victory in presidential election
Аccording to US Vice President Mike Pence, Joseph Biden received 306 votes, Donald Trump received 232 votes
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction to resume in Danish waters January 15
The Danish Energy Agency has received a new schedule from Nord Stream 2 AG for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the kingdom's exclusive economic zone, which is a condition for the continuation of the project
Gold mine collapse in Russia’s Kamchatka leaves two dead
Five people were under the rubble, three of them escaped to the surface themselves
Number of confirmed cases in Russia rises by 23,541 over day
The number of recovered coronavirus patients in Russia increased by 23,729 per day, it exceeded the number of detected cases for the first time since December 31
OPEC+ agrees on oil production cuts for February and March
However, Russia, Kazakhstan will increase oil output. This increase will be offset by a proportional and voluntary production cut by Saudi Arabia
Serbian parliament speaker, interior minister receive Sputnik V vaccine
It is necessary to make sure that the use of a certain vaccine does not turn into political pressure, they said
Trump says he would transfer power, despite disagreeing with the election results
The US Senate and the House of Representatives of the US Congress at a joint meeting approved the victory of Democrat Joseph Biden in the presidential election
US breaks all rules in international politics - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that "experience shows that there are no such ‘red lines’ left at all"
Russia wishes the US to live through dramatic historic period with dignity, Zakharova said
Moscow regards the events in Washington DC on January 6 as a domestic affair of the United States
US Senate resumes disrupted work in wake of protests in Washington DC
Vice President Mike Pence opened the resumed session of lawmakers from both political parties
Trump resumes posting on Twitter after his account was unblocked
The US leader posted a video address condemning the DC riots as well as stating that he will focus on the power transition to Joseph Biden in the near future
FBI special task force enter US Congress building - NBC
According to the NBC footage, over a dozen of FBI special task force officers are walking along the corridors of the Congress building jointly with police officers
Deeper pockets: Global billionaires got $1.9 trillion richer in 2020, Forbes reports
Chinese billionaires top the list, their total fortune increased by $50 billion and reached $2 trillion
Police officer who shot female protester at the US Congress - suspended
More than 50 US law enforcement officers were injured
New coronavirus strain, first detected in UK, is found in 41 countries, territories
According to the WHO bulletin, from December 28 to January 3 the number of people infected with COVID-19 increased globally by 4,035,226
Armenian president contracts COVID-19
Armen Sarkissian is spending the New Year holidays in London with his family
Iran’s enrichment of uranium to 20% is departure from JCPOA - Russian Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that Iran’s decision to resume uranium enrichment at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant was due to US pressure
Border between France and Great Britain to remain closed until new orders
France closed passenger traffic with the UK in December due to the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus there
US authorities file charges against 55 individuals after DC protests, prosecutor says
The prosecutor stressed that other charges should be expected in the future
Serbian president congratulates Putin on Orthodox Christmas
Vucic also sent congratulations to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia
US Capitol Police officer dies from injuries suffered during riots
The death of Officer Brian D. Sicknick will be investigated, the police department said
First newly-built Tu-160M to make maiden flight in 4th quarter of 2021
The decision to resume the production of the upgraded version of the Tu-160, the Tu-160M, was made in 2015
Putin, Merkel discuss possible prospects for joint production of COVID-19 vaccines
Russian President has had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor
US Department of State orders its foreign diplomats to stop making social media posts
CNN pointed out that such steps are usually taken only in case of terrorist attacks and major natural disasters
Four people died during violent protests in Washington DC
At least 14 law enforcers sustained injuries during the protests and two of them were hospitalized
Press review: Nagorno-Karabakh map redrawn and Russian-US ties unlikely to improve in 2021
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 30
Four people caught in glacier collapse in Kamchatka
Оne was killed, three were wounded, press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said
Russian Defense Ministry expects S-500 air defense system to enter service in 2021
Serial deliveries of S-500 are scheduled to begin in 2025
Kremlin: Putin will not ‘shoot himself in the foot’ to take revenge on Ukraine
Ukraine has crossed the "the red line", Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Protesters in US charged Capitol, surrounded Senate chamber
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump urged protesters outside US Capitol to behave peacefully
Sputnik V vaccine components arrived in Brazil - RDIF partner
Pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica received these components as part of the implementation of the technology transfer agreement and localization of Sputnik V vaccine production in Brazil
Serbia to launch vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V on Jan. 5
According to State Secretary in the Health Ministry Mirsad Djerlek, Serbian citizens are showing a much greater interest in vaccination than expected
Bolivia’s expert council recommends Russia’s vaccine Sputnik V
The experts refrained from recommending the vaccine from Pfizer for a number of reasons, including problems with creating proper conditions in which the vaccine should be kept in store
Trump banned from writing on Facebook and Instagram until end of his presidential term
The owner of both social networks Mark Zuckerberg believes that the "risks are too great" to allow Trump to use these services
Reuters: US Capitol police refute reports of death of police officer after DC riots
The CNN TV channel reported of a death of a US Capitol police officer on Thursday
Washington authorities impose curfew in light of protests and riots
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump urged protesters outside US Capitol to behave peacefully
Nord Stream 2 will be completed thanks to EU support, Novak says
US sanctions against this project are blatant protectionism aimed at advancing its liquefied natural gas on the European market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister said
Russia’s coronavirus spread rate plunges to lowest level since this spring
The figure declined from 0.91 to 0.89, according to TASS estimates
Sputnik V production in EU could only be possible with EMA certification
The effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine was 91.4% according to the analysis of data from the third final checkpoint in the third phase of clinical trials in Russia
Work on Sarmat ballistic missile nears completion — Putin
The system has been in the process of development since the 2000s to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM
West does not see Russia as equal partner: this is fracture point in relations - Peskov
Asked about "red lines" in international diplomacy, Russian presidential spokesman said that "experience shows there have remained no red lines at all"
Putin, Merkel discuss situation in Ukraine, implementation of Minsk accords
Russian President has had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor
London court refused to release Assange on bail
The defense of WikiLeaks founder intends to challenge the Court’s decision
Russia’s deputy ambassador to UN says OPCW is "unwell and needs treatment"
Dmitry Polyansky stressed that Russia "categorically condemns the use of chemical weapons regardless of who might be responsible for this and for this reason is interested to see the OPCW do its job right"
Woman shot inside US Congress building dies of sustained wound
Additional details will be forthcoming, said a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department Dustin Sternbeck
Over 800,000 Russians have been vaccinated against coronavirus
Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said that vaccination is in progress among Russian citizens over 60 years old
Over 10,000 foreigners sent out of Russia in Jan-Nov 2020
Among those expelled are 40 minors
SNB Russia's Director Tully resigns amidst protests - Reuters
According to the source, a number of other SNB officials are expected to announce their resignation soon
Roscosmos sues its subsidiary over satellite that stopped working in orbit
Under the law, Roscosmos is obliged to seek compensation for the faulty satellite and the launch services
