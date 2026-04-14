MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. French fuel and ammunition stockpiles would last only about two days due to its excessive dependence on the US, Pierre de Gaulle, grandson of French President (1959-1969) General Charles de Gaulle and president of the Foundation for Peace and Friendship Among Peoples, told TASS.

"Americans leave us with ammunition and fuel reserves that would only allow us to act autonomously for two days. I stand firm against this vassalization, against turning French national defense into a tool in someone else’s hands, as it is indivisible. And I believe that current events show that one should not play with war, prosperity, and independence of states, with the risk being too high," he said on the sidelines of the "Event Management Workshop."

Previously, Pierre de Gaulle told TASS that France should completely revise its relations with the US because of the American administration, which acts in a highly unpredictable and aggressive manner, trying to control every country. According to him, Paris should seek a multipolar world order, as it would facilitate a balance of power.