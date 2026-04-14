MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The airspace of the Baltic states is increasingly being shaped to support NATO's regional air defense system near Russia, according to Ruslan Pankratov, a member of the expert council of Officers of Russia, deputy chairman of the Union of Political Emigrants of Europe, and a former Riga City Council member.

In late March, reports emerged of Ukrainian drones crashing in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Subsequently, the Baltic foreign ministers issued a joint statement denying that their airspace was being used by Ukraine for operations against Russia.

Pankratov highlighted Latvia’s restrictions on nighttime flights along the border with Russia and Belarus. While the official explanation cites security concerns - namely, restrictions on flights up to six thousand meters at night - he argued that the real intent is a strategic adaptation to NATO’s air defense needs within Russia’s permanent monitoring zone.

He explained that, militarily, this zone functions as a testing ground for air defense systems, electronic warfare, and reconnaissance technologies. It also serves as a transit corridor for tracking drones operating under external directives, without explicitly launching them from NATO territory. Pankratov pointed out that a Ukrainian drone was detected in late March within an identically "sterilized" zone, entering Latvian airspace from Russia, where strikes had targeted northwestern Russian facilities that same night.

Latvia is now temporarily closing the same sector again, essentially repeating a configuration already tested in combat. Against this backdrop, Pankratov suggests that the Baltic countries’ declarations of "non-use" of their airspace for operations against Russia are more diplomatic cover than genuine policy.

He further posits that these restrictions along the Latvian border are likely implemented at NATO’s behest. The regime appears synchronized with NATO air patrol routes and standards designed to adapt the alliance’s forces to UAV threats. Latvian radar and optical stations are actively monitoring drone trajectories, with data relayed to US command centers. Decisions regarding the timing and altitude of airspace closures seem to be dictated not from Riga but according to Pentagon protocols, as part of ongoing scenarios to test Russian response systems.

Pankratov concluded that the Baltic foreign ministries’ statements serve as a strategic veneer for operations conducted in the ambiguous legal space of international airspace. A comparison of the restricted zones with the trajectories of strikes on Ust-Luga and northwestern Russian energy infrastructure reveals a clear pattern: the Baltics, in their current role, have shifted from participating in regional security to functioning as a technological module supporting US interests. This setup appears to be part of a broader strategy in a protracted conflict aimed against Russia.