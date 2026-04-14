IN BRIEF: What is known about preparations for new round of Iran-US talks

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The second round of talks between the US and Iran could take place this week or at the beginning of next week, Reuters reported, citing a spokesperson for the Iranian embassy in Pakistan.

TASS has compiled the key information available at the moment.

Negotiations timeline

- The new round of talks between the US and Iran, expected to take place in Islamabad, may occur this week or at the beginning of next week, Reuters reported, citing a spokesperson for the Iranian embassy in Pakistan.

- The next round of direct talks between Iran and the US will be held "in the near future," Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said.

- The dates of the new round of US-Iran talks have not yet been set, Al Jazeera reported, citing a source in the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

- According to Associated Press, the date and venue of the new meeting between Iranian and US representatives have not yet been set, though the next round of talks could potentially take place on Thursday.

- Internal discussions on the potential second face-to-face meeting ahead of the expiration of the ceasefire between Tehran and Washington are ongoing in the US administration, CNN reported.

Venue options

- Al Jazeera said, citing a source in the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, that Islamabad had offered to host the second round of talks between the US and Iran.

- The next round of talks between Tehran and Washington could be held in Geneva or Islamabad, Associated Press reported, citing sources.

- Tehran and Washington are in constant contact through mediators, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Middle Eastern officials.

- According to the newspaper, despite publicly sharp rhetoric, the US and Iran are ready to engage in talks on the condition that both sides show flexibility.

- Turkey and Egypt could host another round of Iran-US negotiations on conflict settlement, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

- According to the news agency, Turkish and Egyptian officials have undertaken diplomatic efforts to support the settlement process, increasing the likelihood that talks could take place in one of these countries.

Outcome of previous US-Iran meeting

- During the talks with Iran in the Pakistani capital, the US sought to achieve what they couldn’t during hostilities, but they failed, Iranian judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei stated.

- He pointed out that the US had failed the Islamabad talks due to excessive demands.

- Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali did not rule out the possibility of a second round of talks with the US if Iran’s conditions were met.

- US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that Washington and Tehran had made significant progress during the talks.

- The US administration believes that the goals of the military operation in Iran have been achieved and that it is now time to move toward ending the conflict, Vance noted.

- The US expects Iran to fully open the Strait of Hormuz, otherwise fundamental shifts would take place in the current negotiating process between Washington and Tehran, the vice president emphasized.

- Vance also stressed that the prospects of further talks depend on Tehran.

- In addition, he pointed out that the US is ready to make certain concessions but will not compromise on the storage of enriched nuclear fuel or nuclear enrichment in Iran.

- During the Islamabad talks with the US, Iran proposed suspending nuclear enrichment for up to five years, The New York Times reported, citing officials.

- According to the newspaper, Tehran voiced a similar proposal at the Geneva talks in February, after which US President Donald Trump ordered the start of an operation against Iran.

- During the meeting in Pakistan, the US offered Iran a twenty-year moratorium on uranium enrichment, The New York Times emphasized.

International reaction

- The US authorities should make efforts to settle issues with Iran instead of expecting Tehran to easily accept all American demands, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun emphasized.

- In the April 13 telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to contribute to the settlement process.

- German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul advocated for continuing direct Iran-US talks that were suspended in Islamabad.

April 11 round of talks

- On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad.

- The Iranian delegation was led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while the US delegation was headed by Vice President JD Vance.

- Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions.