Magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocks Lake Baikal

IRKUTSK, December 10. /TASS/. A magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocked Lake Baikal, with earth tremors being felt ion the city of Irkutsk, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry’s Irkutsk region department said on Thursday.

"A seismic event was registered in the Irkutsk region at 05:45 local time (00:45 Moscow time) today. The earthquake intensity at the epicenter was 7.6 points, and 5-6 points in Irkutsk. The magnitude was 5.5 and the energy class - 14.0," it said.

According to the emergencies agencies, the epicenter was located in Lake Baikal in the Republic of Buryatia.