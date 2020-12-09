Five dead in helicopter crash in eastern France — TV

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The helicopter crash in eastern France killed five out of the six people on board, the BFM television reported on Wednesday citing local authorities.

According to the prefecture of France’s Savoie Department, the pilot survived, but is in critical condition.

According to an earlier BFM report, a helicopter of the French air navigation service crashed at approximately 19:00 Paris time (21:00 Moscow time) not far from Albertville, at the altitude of 1,800 meters above the sea level. It had four air navigation service employees and two rescuers on board.