Fifteen terrorism-related crimes prevented in North Caucasus this year

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russia’s special services and police have prevented 15 terrorism-related crimes in the North Caucasus this year. Not a single terrorist attack was allowed to happen, 23 international terrorist cells were exposed and 35 militants were killed and 53 others detained, the National Antiterrorist Committee’s information center said following a meeting of the federal task force under the NAC chairman, FSB director Alexander Bortnikov.

As a result of coordinated operations by law enforcers no terrorist attacks have taken place in the North Caucasus since the beginning of 2020, 15 terrorism-related crimes were prevented at the preparatory stage, 35 bandits were neutralized and 53 others detained and 23 cells of international terrorist organizations exposed," the NAC said.

Also, more than 130 arms caches were found and eliminated.

"The measures that have been taken allowed for maintaining the trend towards stabilization of the situation in the region," the NAC said.

The videoconference meeting of the federal task force considered measures of struggle against terrorism in the North Caucasus Federal District. It drew up a package of measures for enhancing the effectiveness of bodies of state power, law enforcement agencies and coordination centers in this field.