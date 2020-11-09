Azerbaijan offers condolences to Russian defense minister over downed helicopter

BAKU, November 10. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov offered condolences to his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu over the downed Russian Mi-24 helicopter in the sky over Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service said on Tuesday.

"We offer our apology to the Russian side over this tragedy, which was an accident and was not aimed against Russia. On behalf of the personnel of the Azerbaijani army and me personally I want to express sincere condolences to the families, near and dear of the killed crew members and I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Hasanov said in a letter to the Russian minister.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry informed that a Russian Mi-24 helicopter had been downed over Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan from a man-portable air-defense system outside the combat actions zone. Two crew members were killed and another one was injured. Azerbaijan later claimed responsibility for the crash, informing that its Armed Forces downed the Russian helicopter by mistake and offering to pay damages.