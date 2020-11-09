Soldier kills three people at airfield near Russia’s Voronezh

VORONEZH, November 9. /TASS/. A military serviceman has killed three people at a military airfield near the city of Voronezh. He barricaded himself on the territory of a military unit, a source in the regional emergency services said.

"A military serviceman opened fire with a handgun, which he took from an officer. Three people have been killed. Now he [the attacker] has barricaded himself on the territory of the [military] unit," he said.

The press service of the regional administration confirmed that the shooting incident had occurred. A TASS source also said that one of the victims had survived and was in an intensive care unit.

The Baltimore military airfield, which is part of the Air Force Academy named after Professor N.E. Zhukovsky and Yu.A. Gagarin, has been under repair for more than seven years. In December 2019, plans were announced to complete it by September or October 2020. Its runway is designed for all types of modern aircraft, both military and civilian.