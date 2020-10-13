Man suspected of Nizhny Novgorod bus shooting that killed three found dead

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Police and the National Guard officers found the body of a young man, who is suspected of killing three citizens of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, in western Russia, the Interior Ministry’s regional department told TASS on Tuesday.
Earlier, a source in the law enforcement agencies said the man had committed suicide.
"Police officers jointly with Rosgvardiya representatives in the region found the body of an 18-year-old citizen of Nizhny Novgorod, who is suspected of killing three people," the press service said. The body was discovered in a forest near the Bolsheorlovskoye village in the Borsky district.