TBILISI, September 4. /TASS/. At least one person was killed and some more were wounded in an explosion outside the Tbilisi concert hall in the center of the Georgian capital, the Interpressnews agency reported on Friday.

According to the agency, the explosion rocked Tbilisi on Friday afternoon. The police and emergency services have arrived at the site.

There were no immediate reports of the causes of the blast. The emergency services promised to make an official statement later.