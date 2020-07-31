Russia detains smuggler on Ukrainian border who tried to ram through border control

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 31. /TASS/. A smuggler who drove his vehicle directly at border control officers in an attempt to ram through them has been detained in Russia’s Rostov Region on the Ukrainian border. He was injured, the border control service of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) told reporters Friday.

"Officers of the Russian FSB border control service in the Rostov Region foiled a deal to illegally smuggle a large shipment of goods for public consumption across the border. When detained, the offender did not comply with the legal demands of the border control unit to stop and tried to hide away in Russia by directing his vehicle at border control officers, performing dangerous maneuvers to endanger their lives and health," the message reads.

It is clarified that the unit was forced to use their weapons, injuring the offender in the hip. He has been provided with medical care. The border control service also added that his life is not in danger. The vehicle and the smuggled shipment are seized. Preliminary estimates show that the shipment is worth over 2.5 million rubles ($33,700).