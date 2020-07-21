Raided Scientology-run residence leads to $11-mln construction company scam

ST.PETERSBURG, July 21. /TASS/. A multiple dwelling suburban residence in St. Petersburg underwent a state search regarding a Scientology-run construction company involved in an embezzlement scam that had siphoned off 800 mln rubles ($11.2 mln) from members of a housing construction cooperative in the Leningrad Region, a source in law enforcement told TASS.

"[The embezzled] money belonged to the members of a construction cooperative located in the Leningrad Region. According to the preliminary data, over 400 shareholders were cheated out of 800 mln rubles," the source said.

According to him, this fraud case had been launched back in 2017.

Earlier, a source from Russia’s security agencies reported that on Tuesday the police were conducting a search in the residence regarding a massive fraud case against a company dubbed the "Union of Shared-Equity Construction" controlled by the St. Petersburg Church of Scientology. Extremist material from the US-based sect was found on the premises of the residence.

Scientology is a religious and philosophical sect founded in the United States in the early 1950s by American science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard. In Russia, numerous Scientology files were included in the federal government’s list of extremism-related materials. Their storage and dissemination throughout the country’s territory is prohibited.