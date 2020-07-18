Figure skater Yekaterina Alexandrovskaya found dead in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Figure skater and junior world champion Yekaterina Alexandrovskaya has been found dead in Moscow, a source in the law enforcement informed TASS on Saturday, adding that she has committed suicide.

The source informed that her body had been found near her house in Moscow. "The preliminary cause of death is suicide," the source noted, adding that the figure skater had attempted to end her life before after an injury.

Alexandrovskaya was born on January 1, 2000 in Moscow. She represented Russia until 2016, when she was invited to skate under the Australian flag. In 2017, she became a junior world figure skating champion paired with Australian skater Harley Windsor. Alexandrovskaya and Windsor also won the 2017 Junior Grand Prix. They also won the Australian championship twice, in 2017 and 2019.