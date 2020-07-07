Russia's FSB detains three Hizb ut-Tahrir ringleaders in Crimea

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in Crimea has detained three ringleaders and four active members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami terror group, outlawed in Russia, the FSB press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"FSB officers, together with the Interior Ministry and the National Guard in Crimea, have exposed a cell of the Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami international terrorist organization. Three ringleaders and four active members have been detained," the statement reads.

According to the FSB, the detained were involved in activities violating the Russian Constitution, based on the idea to create the so-called global Caliphate, destroy secular public institutions and overthrow the current government by force.

"They secretly spread terrorist ideas among Crimeans and recruited Crimean Muslims," the FSB added.

A large amount of banned Hizb ut-Tahrir propaganda materials, communication equipment and digital storage devices were seized during searches of their homes. Criminal cases have been opened against the detained.