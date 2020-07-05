Russian woman suspected of killing her baby detained in Thailand after attempted suicide

BANGKOK, July 5. /TASS/. A Russian woman has been detained in Thailand’s resort city of Pattaya on suspicion of killing her 18-month daughter, Pattaya News reported on Sunday.

According to the news portal, the woman attempted a suicide.

The police said the woman had survived receiving minor injuries. The incident took place at about 14:00 local time (10:00 Moscow time) in an apartment block in Pattaya’s Naklua district. The woman was identified as Anna Yefimova, 33, a Russian national. The woman reportedly claimed she had been abused by her husband. The apartment block owner said however the woman lived only with her daughter.

The police examined her apartment noting it was in total mess. The dead body of an 18-month girl was found in the bathroom. Law enforcers say the baby had been beaten over. Two packs with suspicious-looking white powder, presumably drugs, were found in the dining room.

The woman was detained and taken to a local hospital to be place in custody after treatment. She will be tested for drugs.