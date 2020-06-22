District police chief detained in Kursk Region on suspicion of spying for Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. A district police chief in the Kursk Region, Central European Russia, has been detained on suspicion of high treason and spying for Ukraine, the press service of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

"As part of a high treason criminal case (article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code), the FSB detained chief of a district department of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Kursk Region Directorate Police Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Borzenkov, born in 1981," it said.

"According to counterintelligence data, Borzenkov was lured into confidential cooperation by a division of the Ukrainian Security Service and has been collecting top-secret information in the interests of a foreign special service."

"Investigation is underway," the FSB said, giving no further details.

According to an open source, Dmitry Borzenkov is acting chief of police in the Kursk Region’s Zolotukhinsky District.