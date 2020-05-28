Police thwart drug supply route in Russian Far East

TASS, May 28. Russian police officers have discovered a large drug supply route from Moscow and St. Petersburg to the Russian Far East. Drug traffickers used to hide prohibited substances in household appliances heading to the region by trains. Criminal proceedings have been launched, the Russian Interior Ministry’s Far Eastern transport branch said Thursday via its website.

"A microwave was discovered at a warehouse belonging to a transport company in Khabarovsk which contained more than 1 kg of mephedrone and 1,000 ecstasy pills. It was later established that criminals in Moscow and St. Petersburg plant drugs in household appliances and channel them via railroads to Russia’s eastern regions," the statement says.

In another region, the Jewish Autonomous Region, one member of the criminal gang was apprehended when trying to get hold of a drug stash. According to the police, the woman, 42, was responsible for prepping small batches for sale. One more criminal was detained in Khabarovsk after receiving another drug shipment.

Spokesperson for the Russian Interior Ministry Irina Volk underlined that criminal cases were opened, while the detainees will remain in custody.