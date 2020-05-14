Ammo and weapons stash discovered in Russia’s Novorossiysk

KRASNODAR, May 14. /TASS/. A weapons and ammo stash was discovered by the transport police officers in cooperation with the Federal Security Service Directorate on the Krasnodar Region, Russian Interior Ministry’s South Federal District Transport Department’s press service told TASS Thursday.

"The transport police officers have discovered an ammo stash in Novorossiysk. […] The law enforcement officers seized over 1,500 rounds of various calibers, 15 grenades with 10 detonators, a Kalashnikov rifle with three magazines, a Browning pistol, a revolver and a pistol with a sound suppressor," the message says.

According to the Department, the stash has been discovered during searches within a different criminal proceeding on charges of fraud. The press service added that documents, also discovered in the suspect’s apartment, provide evidence on the fraud case, which also involves the suspect’s father.

"A criminal proceeding has been initiated on evidence of [illegal purchase, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, its main parts and ammo]," the press service said.