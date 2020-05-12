Russia’s FSB thwarts terrorist attack in Tver region

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a terrorist attack in the Tver region, the FSB press service said in a statement.

According to the FSB, "a Russian citizen born in 2001, involved in plotting to set state agencies’ buildings on fire and carry out armed attacks on law enforcement officers and public officials" has been detained in the town of Kimry.

A rubber-bullet pistol converted into a combat one, improvised ammunition, three homemade petrol bombs, cold weapons and communication means were seized from the man.

The FSB added that police had also seized "diaries with information on his criminal plot."

A criminal investigation has been launched under Articles 30.1 and 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (preparations for a terrorist attack).