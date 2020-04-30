Three militants plotting terrorist attack killed in Russia's Urals city of Yekaterinburg

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Three militants who were plotting a terrorist attack were killed during an anti-terrorism operation in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, the information center of Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAK) told TASS on Thursday.

"The FSB (Federal Security Service) of Russia prevented preparations for a terrorist attack. A counter-terrorism operation was held in Yekaterinburg’s Chkalov region. As a result of the operation, three militants involved in terrorist activities, have been neutralized," the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said.

It said that weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices had been discovered on site.

Shortly after, the regional FSB office announced that the counter-terrorism operation regime has been lifted. Special measures and temporary restrictions, imposed in the area for the period of the anti-terrorism operation, have been removed.

"Starting from 05:15 local time (3:15 Moscow time), the counter-terrorism operation regime in Yekaterinburg’s district of Chkalov and the Aramil city district of the Sverdlovsk Region is lifted. The counter-terrorism operation is over. The criminals resisted [the arrest] and received mortal wounds," FSB said.