Major fire put out at office building in Dagestan's Makhachkala

MAKHACHKALA, February 25./TASS/. The fire at an office building in Makhachkala, the capital city of Russia’s Dagestan Region, has been put out, the press service of the regional department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations told journalists on Tuesday, adding that the fire affected 1,000 square meters.

A report saying that the fire had been fully suppressed came at 14:30 Moscow time, an officer from the emergencies ministry said.

Two major fires were reported in Makhachkala on Tuesday — at an office building and at a shopping pavilion. The fire at the shopping pavilion later spread to the roof of the shopping center housing it. Efforts to put out the fire at the shopping center continue.