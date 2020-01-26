Number of victims of a truck explosion in Peru rises to 14

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 26. /TASS/. The death toll after the explosion of a tanker truck with gas on the outskirts of the Peruvian capital of Lima has risen to 14, the Andina news agency reported citing the country’s Ministry of Health.

Earlier it was reported about five dead and about 50 injured.

Currently, 48 people remain in hospitals with burns of different levels of severity. At least half of them are in critical condition, they have more than 50% of the body damaged by fire.

A tanker truck carrying 2,500 litres of liquefied gas exploded early Thursday, igniting a major fire that destroyed several houses and vehicles in the capital’s Villa El Salvador district.