Russia’s FSB finds bomb stashes allegedly hidden by Ukrainian special services in Crimea

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Crimean resident who set up bomb stashes on the territory of the Crimean peninsula allegedly on assignment of the Ukrainian security services, the Federal Security Service (FSB) Center for Public Relations informed TASS.

"The Russian Federal Security Service has detained a resident of the Republic of Crimea, who set up weapon and bomb stashes on assignment of the Ukrainian security service on the territory of the region," the FSB informed. "Nine electric detonators, three fuses, slow fuses, and high melting explosives exceeding a total mass of 5 kg were found in the stashes hidden by him in Simferopol," the FSB added.

Criminal proceedings have been launched against the detained person under Article 222 Part 2 and Article 222.1 Part 2 of the Russian Criminal Code (Unlawful purchase, possession and transportation of explosives and weaponry by a group of people acting in collusion). The suspect has been placed in custody, the FSB reported.