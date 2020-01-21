Entire crew from burning trawler in Sea of Okhotsk transferred to depot ship

VLADIVOSTOK, January 21. /TASS/. The Vsevolod Sibirtsev depot ship has picked up 47 people evacuated from the Enigma Astralis fishing vessel that had caught fire in the Sea of Okhotsk, the head of Dobroflot company, which owns the depot ship, Alexander Efremov told TASS.

The fire broke out onboard the trawler earlier on Tuesday. Rescuers have arrived at the scene some 130 kilometers from Magadan. According to preliminary data, no one has been injured and there is no environmental threat.

The Maritime Rescue Center of the Kamchatka Region told TASS that the crew members had been taken to the depot ship by the Yumir vessel.

"The Vsevolod Sibirtsev has picked up 47 crew members of the Enigma Astralis trawler. Our depot ship will be working in that area for another month and that’s why people will be evacuated by other vessels," Efremov said.

This is the fourth ship over the past six years, which the company’s sailors have rescued, he noted.

The Magadan hydrometeorology department warns that drifting ice spotted some 200 km from the coast is dangerous for small vessels.