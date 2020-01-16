Iraero Superjet landed on runway under construction in Domodedovo

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. A SSJ-100 airplane of the Irkutsk-based air carrier Iraero made an emergency landing on a runway under construction in the Moscow Region’s Domodedovo Airport, the air carrier’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

"The runway under construction in Domodedovo. The Sukhoi Superjet 100 made an emergency landing. The flight was from Sabetta to Domodedovo. Passengers are likely to be those working by rotation. We regret to say that we do not know all circumstances of the incident but can definitely say that neither people were injured nor equipment was damaged," the spokesperson said.

The passenger jet landed normally on the runway and nobody was injured, the airport’s press service told TASS.

"The airplane of Iraero airline en route from Sabetta to Moscow landed on a non-operating runway located near the Domodedovo airdrome. The landing was normal. Nobody was injured as a result of the incident," the press service said.

A source in emergency services confirmed to TASS that the flight was from Sabetta (Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District) to Moscow. Nobody was injured, the source added.

The Russian federal air regulator Rosaviatsiya will establish a commission to investigate the aircraft landing on the non-operating runway, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"According to current rules of aircraft incidents investigation, Rosaviatsiya started establishing the commission to investigate circumstances and causes of Iraero airplane landing," the source informed.