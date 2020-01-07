Death toll from construction trailer fire rises to eight people

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. The death toll from a fire in construction trailers in the Moscow region rose to eight people, emergency services told TASS.

"The bodies of two more people were discovered. Thus, there are eight people deceased in total. Presumably, all of them are citizens of Tajikistan," the source said.

The Ministry of Emergencies confirmed the death of eight people. According to the ministry, the fire happened at about 05:00 Moscow time on an area of 240 square meters in a greenhouse complex. "When the first fire and rescue unit arrived, metal-frame cabins were on fire," the ministry said.

"It is possible that the fire was a result of a short circuit from heating appliances. Other versions of the fire are also being considered," the source in emergency services told TASS.

The Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region told TASS that investigators and forensic experts are now examining the scene. "The source and causes of the fire are being established. Forensic and fire-technical examinations are planned," the service said. A decision is pending on criminal proceedings.

Emergency services said that migrant workers lived in the construction trailers, the exact number is being assessed.