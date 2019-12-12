Three injured in fire onboard Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Three people were injured in a fire that broke out onboard Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov at a dock in Murmansk, northwest Russia, a source in the Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"Three people have been injured. All of them are receiving medical assistance," the source said.

Eight people have been rescued by the emergencies services and firefighters and one person has gone missing.

According to emergencies services, the fire occurred during repair works in the first power unit and a thick plume of black smoke is seen from the upper deck.

The engulfed area has grown six-fold to 120 square meters. Diesel fuel is currently burning and the firefighting effort is carried out with the use of foam.

Safety rules’ violation is considered as a likely cause of the blaze.

The press service of the Zvyozdochka ship repair center said the specialists working onboard the vessel had been evacuated.