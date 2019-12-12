Flight data recorders from Mi-28 military helicopter found

KRASNODAR, December 12. /TASS/. Flight data recorders from the Mi-28 military helicopter that crashed in Russia’s Kranodar Region have been found, a military source informed TASS on Thursday.

"The flight data recorders have been found, they are intact. The commission is considering all versions, including technical malfunction and human error. It will be possible to get a complete picture of the aviation accident only after obtaining data from the flight data recorders," the source said.

A Mi-28 military helicopter went missing in the Krasnodar Region in Russia's south on Wednesday. Later reports said that the helicopter crashed on the territory of a military unit near the Korenovsk aerodrome, and both pilots died in the crash.